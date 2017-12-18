'People of Gujarat have supported Rahul Gandhi's leadership," says Karnataka CM

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

As BJP celebrates massive leads in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2017, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called the Congress' performance a win that preceded a loss. Siddaramaiah who is all set to lead his party into elections in Karnataka next year said that the Congress had performed well in Gujarat and improved its vote share, a victory that he credits to Rahul Gandhi.

'People of Gujarat have supported Rahul Gandhi's leadership," says Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

"Our seat tally has improved. We have fought well. I look at this scenario as victory preceding a loss. Winning and losing is part of electoral politics but people of Gujarat have shown great support to Rahu Gandhi," Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister, Karnataka said. (Video team: please use soundbite from 22 seconds to end)

The BJP in Karnataka began celebrations on Monday afternoon as early trends showed favour to the BJP. Post Gujarat, Karnataka- the state where Congress is in power- is heading into elections next year. A confident Congress led by Siddaramaiah is all set to take on the BJP led by state chief B S Yeddyurappa. With local leadership in tatters, the BJP is dependent on central leadership to carve the electoral path for the party. All attention is expected to shift to Karnataka post-Monday's results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, congress, siddaramaiah, karnataka chief minister

Story first published: Monday, December 18, 2017, 13:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 18, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.