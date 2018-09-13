  • search

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' will take India forward, says Modi

By
    New Delhi, Sep 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with BJP Karyakartas based in Arunachal West, Ghaziabad, Hazaribagh, Jaipur Rural and Nawada Parliamentary constituencies under the "MERA BOOTH, SABSE MAJBOOT SAMVAAD" programme through video conferencing on Thursday.

    People from all walks of life have accepted BJP, says Modi

    While interacting with BJP workers, Modi said,''In last 4 years truth of Congress and its associates have been revealed. Earlier public removed them due to their failure to deliver good governance, inefficiency to take decision and corruption. Now they've failed to play the role of opposition.''

    ''If Congress & its associates had worked together since last 4 yrs and brought issues before public,people would have at least believed them.But they were least bothered in last 4 yrs. Now that elections are approaching they've come together,'' Modi said.

    He also said that BJP National Executive meeting in the national capital was a great success.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Modi had interacted with the ASHA and Anganwadi workers and health beneficiaries.

