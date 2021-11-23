How much liability would pension for divorced daughters of freedom fighters incur: SC to Centre

Your pension may stop if you don't do this: Check eligibility, step-by-step guide to obtain life certificate

Pensioners alert! Last date to submit Jeevan Pramaan nears: How you can do it without visiting banks?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 23: In order to continue receiving a pension, every government pensioner has to submit an annual Life Certificate in November 30, 2021. Failing to do so, the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) like the banks, the post offices, and others may not disburse a pensioner's due money.

Those aged 80 years or above have started submitting life certificates starting October 1.

How to find PPO number?

Logon to the official website

Go to pensioner's portal

Click on 'Know your PPO number'

Submit either bank account number of PF number

Click on submit and you will get your PPO number

The EPFO has tweeted detailed graphics on getting the PPO number.

How to scan fingerprint to submit life certificates online

To scan fingerprints, one must first buy one of the UIDAI compliant biometric devices. These include devices from Mantra, Startek, Morpho, Biomatiques, TATVA and Precision among others.

The full list is available on the pmjay.gov.in website. Once one of the above devices is purchased, the pensioner must connect it to the computer or mobile phone to obtain the fingerprint scan.

Life certificates can also be submitted by visiting one's nearest bank branch, post office or workplace and submitting a duly filled form.

How you can do it without visiting banks

Life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan can be submitted via Doorstep Banking Alliance or Postman at Home service as well.

In the doorstep banking service, which is an alliance of 12 public sector banks, the pensioner has to download the doorstep banking app and book the service. An agent will then come at the pensioner's home to get the details and thereby complete the process.

Similarly, the postman at home service is an idea of the Department of Posts along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity). Here, the pensioner has to download the Postinfo App to avail of the service. It is a chargeable service and is available to all Central Government Pensioners across the country. A postman comes to the pensioner's home when he/ she books a service from the app.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 13:57 [IST]