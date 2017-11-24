Pension call centre: Check new toll free number here

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

For those who have queries about their pension a new toll free number has been introduced.

Pension call centre: Check new toll free number here

The New Toll Free Number for the pension call centre is 1800-180-5325.

You may now contact us by using the Toll free number : 18001805325

For facilitating proper response please keep following intimation ready for submission to the Pension Call Centre executive

1. PPO No.
2. IC No. / Reg. No.
3. Name of Pensioner / Family Pensioner
4. Date of retirement / discharge / death
5. Brief of points on which information / clarification requires.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

pension, call centre, queries

Story first published: Friday, November 24, 2017, 7:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...