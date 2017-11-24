Pension call centre: Check new toll free number here

For those who have queries about their pension a new toll free number has been introduced.

The New Toll Free Number for the pension call centre is 1800-180-5325.

For facilitating proper response please keep following intimation ready for submission to the Pension Call Centre executive

1. PPO No.

2. IC No. / Reg. No.

3. Name of Pensioner / Family Pensioner

4. Date of retirement / discharge / death

5. Brief of points on which information / clarification requires.

