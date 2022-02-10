'Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu': Decked-up groom shows up to vote in Muzaffarnagar

Phase 1 of UP polls: How did Western UP vote in last elections

New Delhi, Feb 10: With the Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 underway, a bridegroom also arrived to cast his vote with his family at the polling booth in Muzaffarnagar constituency.

The young man, Ankur Balyan, is getting married today and he said that that first, he will fulfill his responsibility towards the nation and then will proceed for his wedding.

"Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam," says Ankur Balyan, a bridegroom who had come to cast his vote at a polling booth in Muzaffarnagar ahead of his wedding today.

The battle for Uttar Pradesh is underway with polling in 58 Assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts in the western part of the politically crucial state.

The voting has started at 7 am and is being held according to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC). It is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and is scheduled to continue till 6 pm.

Polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is going on peacefully.

As per the EC, an average 20.03% voter turnout has been recorded till 11 am in the eleven districts that are going to the polls - Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:56 [IST]