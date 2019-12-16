  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Payal Rohatgi denied bail over social media posts, to be in jail for 8 days

    By
    |

    Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 16: Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi was on Monday sent to Bundi Central jail under judicial custody till December 24 after a local court rejected her bail application in the case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media.

    She was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court a day after being brought to Bundi from her residence in Ahmedabad where she was detained, Bundi Superintendent of Police Mamta Gupta told PTI. She was formally placed under arrest on Sunday night, the SP said.

    Payal Rohatgi
    Image courtesy: Twitter

    Meanwhile, Bhupendra Sahay Saxena, Rohatgi's legal counselor, confirmed the rejection of the bail application but added that she would move the higher court for remedy.

    Police issue notice to TV channels, social media sites for disclosing name of vet doctor

      PM Modi appeals for calm after nationwide stir over Citizenship law and more news | OneIndia News

      The former Big Boss contestant had posted the objectionable content on her social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, on September 6 and 21 against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family.

      State Youth Congress general secretary and a resident of Bundi, Charmesh Sharma, had submitted a complaint along with copies of the offensive content after which the case was registered against the actress.

      The Congress member had alleged in the complaint against the actress that the objectionable content tarnished the image of the country and spread vulgarity, religious hatred besides disgracing a woman's character. The actress was booked by Bundi police under the Sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act on October 10. She was served a notice earlier this month and told to furnish a reply in this connection.

      More JAIL News

      Read more about:

      jail social media

      Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 16, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue