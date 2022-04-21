YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pay Rs 1000 to Rahul Gandhi for seeking adjournment in case: Court tells complainant

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Apr 21: A court in Maharashtra has asked the complainant in the defamation case to pay Rs 1,000 for seeking adjournment in the case

    The Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district directed the person to pay the said amount as a cost to former Congress President for seeking adjournment in the case.

    Pay Rs 1000 to Rahul Gandhi for seeking adjournment: Court tells complainant

    RSS activist Rajesh Kunte had moved an application seeking adjournment, which Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) JV Paliwal rejected and imposed Rs 1,000 cost on him.

    Rahul Gandhi's counsel Narayan Iyer said the court fixed May 10 as the next date of hearing when the complainant will be examined.

    In 2014, the RSS activist had in 2014 filed the defamation case against Congress leader for alleging the right-wing organisation of being behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Kunte had claimed that this statement slandered the reputation of the RSS. In 2018, a court in Thane had framed charges against Gandhi in the case, but he had pleaded not guilty to the charges. PTI

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi rss

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X