Pay Rs 1000 to Rahul Gandhi for seeking adjournment: Court tells complainant

oi-Prakash KL

Thane, Apr 21: A court in Maharashtra has asked the complainant in the defamation case to pay Rs 1,000 for seeking adjournment in the case

The Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district directed the person to pay the said amount as a cost to former Congress President for seeking adjournment in the case.

RSS activist Rajesh Kunte had moved an application seeking adjournment, which Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) JV Paliwal rejected and imposed Rs 1,000 cost on him.

Rahul Gandhi's counsel Narayan Iyer said the court fixed May 10 as the next date of hearing when the complainant will be examined.

In 2014, the RSS activist had in 2014 filed the defamation case against Congress leader for alleging the right-wing organisation of being behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

Kunte had claimed that this statement slandered the reputation of the RSS. In 2018, a court in Thane had framed charges against Gandhi in the case, but he had pleaded not guilty to the charges. PTI