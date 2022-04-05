YouTube
    Pawar hosts dinner for Maharashtra MLAs, Gadkari also in attendance

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 05: At a time when political opponents are at loggerheads in Maharashtra, leaders of all parties, including the BJP, spent the evening on Tuesday together over dinner at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

    Sharad Pawar

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, parliamentarians and legislators from Maharashtra were present at Pawar's 6, Janpath residence here.

    The dinner meeting happened on a day when Enforcement Directorate attached properties of Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and senior Shiv Sena leader in connection with an investigation into an alleged land scam involving redevelopment of a chawl.

    Maharashtra legislators are in the national capital to attend a two-day orientation program organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

    Earlier, the MLAs from Maharashtra also met Raut at his residence over tea.

    X