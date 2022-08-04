Patra Chawl land case: Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha summoned by ED

Mumbai, Aug 08: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha, in Patra Chawl land scam case. The summons came hours after Raut's ED remand was extended by the court till August 8. The ED said summons were issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light.

While extending the custody, the court noted that the ED has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation.

During Thursday's hearing in the court, the ED said an amount worth ₹1.08 crore was received in the account of Varsha Raut from unrelated persons.

The central agency had arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

The ED had produced Raut before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge MG Deshpande on Monday and sought his remand for eight days. But the court sent the Sena leader to the agency's custody till August 4.

The agency had told the court on Monday that Raut and his family received ''proceeds of crime'' worth over Rs one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project. The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 16:21 [IST]