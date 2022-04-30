YouTube
    Patiala clash: Shiv Sena's Harish Singla sent to two-day judicial custody

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Patiala Court on Saturday sent Shiv Sena's Harish Singla to two-day Police custody, in connection with the clash that broke out on Friday in Patiala.

    Patiala clash: Shiv Senas Harish Singla sent to two-day judicial custody

    The groups had clashed over the anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords. Police had to fire in the air to bring the situation under control. This is the first major law and order incident in the state under the Bhagwant Mann-led state government. Opposition parties had attacked the AAP-led regime, alleging that the law and order in the state had collapsed.

    Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered a probe into the clashes and had said that not a single culprit will be spared. The order to suspend mobile internet and SMS services, except voice calls, was issued by the state's home affairs and justice department.

    However, it has now been restored.

    patiala punjab

    Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 18:43 [IST]
