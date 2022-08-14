India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi pays homage to those who lost lives

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 14: On 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history.

    Narendra Modi

    "Today, on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition , and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also recalled the sufferings of people during the partition as hundreds of thousands were displaced after the creation of Pakistan.

    "One of the darkest moments in Indian history, Partition wreaked havoc upon millions of countrymen & dealt mighty blow to Akhand Bharat. On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I recall the sufferings of people resulting from evil machinations of British Raj & newly-formed Pakistan," he said in a tweet.

    To bring out the suffering of millions of people during India's partition to the fore, the whole country is observing Remembrance Day of Horrors of Partition on 14th August, 2022. PM Modi in his last Independence Day Speech had announced to observe "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day".

    Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were displaced during partition. It is reminder to the country, that its independence was preceded by the largest displacement of human population in the last century. The partition also claimed the lives of a large number of people.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 10:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X