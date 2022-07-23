YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    SSC recruitment scam: Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee remanded to 2-day ED custody

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, July 23: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee will be in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till Monday. He will then be produced in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

    An ED lawyer said, "Search was conducted in 14 locations linked to the minister. Documents recovered from his aide, Arpita's, house show direct links and exchange of money between the two parties."

    Partha Chatterjee to be in ED custody till Monday

    However, Chatterjee's advocate told the court that no money was recovered from his client's residence.

    ED arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam, an official of the agency said.

    Chatterjee, who was the state education minister when the scam took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in connection with the probe.

    ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee over teacher recruitment scam ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee over teacher recruitment scam

    Chatterjee, who is currently the industry minister, was taken to the ED's office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake area.

    "He was not cooperating with our officers who were questioning him since Friday morning. He will be produced before a court during the day," the ED official told PTI.

    ED has also detained Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee, after Rs 21 crore in cash was seized from her property, he added.

    Comments

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal scam

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X