Parrikar likely to give up CM post, may go to US for treatment

Panaji, Sep 15: Goa Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar has expressed his desire to temporarily hand over the chief ministership and undergo further medical treatment in the US. Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic element for the past seven months.

Parrikar who had returned from the US on September 6 after a week long treatment, his third visit was admitted to a local hospital on Wednesday. Sources tell OneIndia that he is likely to fly back for treatment to New York.

After Parrikar discussed the issue with BJP president Amit Shah, the latter is said to have initiated the process to look for a temporary alternative. The BJP would be sending an observer, Vijai Puranik and organising secretary B L Santhosh to Goa on Monday. A senior member of the party is also likely to visit the state to hold discussions in this regard.

The temporary assignment is likely to be given to Sudin Dhavalikar of the MGP which is a coalition partner in the Goa government. Dhavalikar however said that he had met with Parrikar, but there was no discussion on any leadership issue.

Parrikar is understand to have told party leaders that he wants to hand over the charge due to health issues which was not allowing him to do justice to the job. Parrikar has not attended office since he returned from the US on September 6.