Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar admitted in private clinic in Goa

Panaji, Sep 14: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Thursday rushed to a private clinic in the beach village of Candolim in North Goa.

Parrikar, who has been suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer has been undergoing treatment in a New York hospital.

Deputy Speaker of Goa legislative assembly, Michael Lobo told reporters that Parrikar had been admitted to the clinic, but refused to divulge details about his health.

On Wednesday, there were reports that Parrikar may dissolve the Goa assembly later this month.

The Chief Minister earlier this month, returned from the US for the third time in six months where he was undergoing treatment for this ailment.