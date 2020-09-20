Parliament set to wrap up early amidst rising cases of COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Lok Sabha session is likely to end on Wednesday in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken by the government after consulting with the opposition at the Business Advisory Committee meeting. The Centre is concerned about the safety of the MPs after three who had attended the session tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

The session is likely to wrap up on Wednesday and the Rajya Sabha will follow suit. Seventeen members of the Lok Sabha and 8 from the Rajya Sabha had tested positive.

Earlier this week, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel had tested positive.

97 people died onboard Shramik special trains: Govt admits in Parliament

On Friday, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe tested positive. "Last Friday, I had got examined and was tested negative hence attended parliament. But last night, I had a headache and mild fever, got examined and have tested positive for COVID-19," Sahasrabuddhe had tweeted.

It was earlier decided that the session of Parliament will be held on a daily basis with no break on the weekends. Proceedings of both houses will be held on a daily basis. On September 14 Lok Sabha be held from 9 am to 1 pm, while in the Rajya Sabha, it would be from 3 pm to 7 pm.

After September 14, Rajya Sabha will sit in the first half from 9 am to 1 pm and Lok Sabha proceedings would be between 3 pm and 7 pm, it had been decided.