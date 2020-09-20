YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Parliament set to wrap up early amidst rising cases of COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Lok Sabha session is likely to end on Wednesday in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

    Parliament set to wrap up early amidst rising cases of COVID-19

    The decision was taken by the government after consulting with the opposition at the Business Advisory Committee meeting. The Centre is concerned about the safety of the MPs after three who had attended the session tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

    The session is likely to wrap up on Wednesday and the Rajya Sabha will follow suit. Seventeen members of the Lok Sabha and 8 from the Rajya Sabha had tested positive.

    Earlier this week, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel had tested positive.

    97 people died onboard Shramik special trains: Govt admits in Parliament

    On Friday, BJP's Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe tested positive. "Last Friday, I had got examined and was tested negative hence attended parliament. But last night, I had a headache and mild fever, got examined and have tested positive for COVID-19," Sahasrabuddhe had tweeted.

    It was earlier decided that the session of Parliament will be held on a daily basis with no break on the weekends. Proceedings of both houses will be held on a daily basis. On September 14 Lok Sabha be held from 9 am to 1 pm, while in the Rajya Sabha, it would be from 3 pm to 7 pm.

    After September 14, Rajya Sabha will sit in the first half from 9 am to 1 pm and Lok Sabha proceedings would be between 3 pm and 7 pm, it had been decided.

    More PARLIAMENT News

    Read more about:

    parliament coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X