Parliament roundup: Sonia slams misogynist questions in CBSE, TMC's privilege motion against Justice Gogoi

New Delhi, Dec 13: On the eleventh day of the proceedings, Congress President Sonia Gandhi condemned the inclusion of a "blatantly misogynist" passage in a CBSE Class 10 question paper, while the TMC has moved a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against former Chief Justice of India and Member of Parliament Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Meanwhile, the 12 suspended MPs have continued their protest against their suspension near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises.

The Winter Session began on November 29 and will end on December 23.

Sonia joins Priyanka in slamming misogynist' question in CBSE exam

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condemned the inclusion of a "blatantly misogynist" passage in a CBSE Class 10 question paper and demanded an apology from the Modi government.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi demanded immediate withdrawal of the objectionable question and a review into the "gravest lapse".

In the Class 10 exam conducted on Saturday, the English question paper carried a comprehension passage with sentences like "emancipation of women destroyed the parent's authority over the children" and "it was only by accepting her husband's way that a mother could gain obedience over the younger ones", among others.

Seeking clarification on the issue raised by Gandhi, members of the Congress, DMK, IUML, NCP and National Conference walked out of the House.

TMC moves privilege motion against Justice Gogoi

The Trinamool Congress moved a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against former Chief Justice of India and Member of Parliament Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The TMC said that his interview to a news channel is contempt of the Rajya Sabha. Justice Gogoi had given an interview to NDTV last week following the release of his book, Justice for the Judge.

Speaking at the launch of his autobiography, 'Justice for the Judge,' Justice Gogoi, the first head of judiciary from northeast states, spoke about all the issues, including controversial ones, during his tenure as the 46th CJI and vehemently denied the allegation of quid pro quo in getting the Rajya Sabha nomination in lieu of the Ayodhya verdict.

"In hindsight, I should not have been a judge on the bench (which heard alleged sexual harassment case against him). 45 years of my hard work in bar and bench was being spoiled. It might have been better, if I was not part of the bench. We all make mistakes. No harm in accepting it," he told a private news channel at the book launch function.

In 2019, a former Supreme Court staffer had accused him of sexually harassing her, and pursuant to her allegations, the Supreme Court took a suo motu cognisance and a three-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi was constituted.

He was later given a clean chit by an in-house committee of three judges headed by Justice SA Bobde.

Lok Sabha takes up Bill to amend NDPS Act, Oppn member find flaw

A bill which seeks to rectify an anomaly in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was moved for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying the amendments proposed only seek to correct certain "clerical error".

She said the NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021, has a very limited purpose and seeks to achieve "nothing more".

BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab opposed the bill calling it "illegal" and said it suffers with "incongruity" and contended that the law cannot be amended to include provisions with their "retrospective effect" in criminal cases.

"You are making another mistake to correct a mistake committed in the past. It will be challenged in the court of law," the BJD member said, stressing that amending the provisions of the NDPS Act with their retrospective effect would lead to "double jeopardy".

Govt brings bill in Rajya Sabha to hike pension of judges of high courts, Supreme Court

The government introduced a bill that proposes to amend the salaries and services acts of the judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts to bring clarity concerning the date of eligibility for an additional quantum of pension to a retired judge in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju placed the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in the Upper House for consideration. The bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 8, will amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

"This is a very limited amendment, which we have brought in the said Acts and for a limited purpose. It is not going to affect in any manner the judges' salaries. It is only related to a quantum jump in the pension of retired judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts," Rijiju said while placing the bill.

As many as 41,177 posts vacant at public sector banks: Govt

As many as 41,177 positions or 5 per cent of the total sanctioned posts at public sector banks were vacant as on December 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

There are more than 8,05,986 sanctioned positions at Public Sector Banks (PSBs). Among the banks, State Bank of India (SBI) had the maximum number of vacant posts at 8,544, according to official data.

To a query in the Lok Sabha on whether the government is aware of the fact that there is a huge shortage of staff in the PSBs due to which they are unable to perform their duties properly, the minister replied in the negative.

On 20th anniversary of terror attack on Parliament, MPs pay tribute to those killed

The members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Monday paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament complex from a terrorist attack on December 13, 2001. The members in both houses of Parliament stood in silence for a brief period as a mark of respect for the departed souls. This day in 2001, terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people. All five terrorists involved in the attack were also killed.

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, Speaker Om Birla mentioned about the security personnel and a staff who were killed in the attack, and emphasised that the resolve to fight terrorism will be strengthened. The members of the Lower House stood in silence for a brief period as a mark of respect for those who laid down their lives in the attack. In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the day marks the 20th anniversary of the dastardly terror attack on the Parliament House.