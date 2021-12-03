In Parliament today: Bill to amend CVC and Delhi Police Special Act to be tabled today

12 suspended MPs not ready to apologise, what do we talk to opposition, Goyal in RS

Parliament roundup: On day 5, Mansukh Mandaviya slams politics being played over Covid management

New Delhi, Dec 03: On fifth day of Winter session of Parliament, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said in the Lok Sabha that a lot of politics happened around oxygen shortage during the second wave of Covid-19.

Opposition, BJP protest near Gandhi statue in Parliament

While the Opposition continued its protests against the government over the suspension of 12 MPs near the Gandhi statue, the BJP also staged protests at the same site, to condemn the opposition for their "undemocratic" actions inside the house.

"We are here to highlight the dichotomy and the duplicity of the opposition parties," said BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

12 Suspended MPs not ready to apologise

Amid a stalemate over the suspension of 12 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Friday said how can there be a reconciliation when these members are unwilling to apologise for their unruly behaviour in the previous session. The issue came up in the House when RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said in the Rajya Sabha that some BJP members "gatecrashed" the site in Parliament complex where the 12 suspended members were staging an agitation.

Only Punjab reported 4 'suspected' deaths due to oxygen shortage: Health minister

We had written to all states asking for data on it...19 States responded. Only Punjab reported four 'suspected' deaths due to oxygen shortage, syas Union Health Minister Dr Mandaviya in Lok Sabha on the question of 'deaths due to oxygen shortage.'

Some states showed increased oxygen demand in courts during Covid second wave: Health minsiter

The politics around Oxygen started with the second wave of COVID-19 and some states went to courts and showed increased demand for oxygen in their respective state to get favourable orders, said Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Bills for 5 year tenures for CBI, ED chiefs in Lok Sabha

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh to limit the tenures of Directors of the CBI and ED to maximum five years respectively. The two bills seek to replace Ordinances issued during the intersession period.

Health minister Mandaviya slams Opposition over oxygen shortage debate in Lok Sabha

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in Lok Sabha, asked the opposition parties to stop playing politics over oxygen shortage.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, he said the Union government made "all possible efforts" to ensure the availability of oxygen and increased its production following a rise in demand during the second wave of the pandemic.

"Sadly, even in such a situation, many people did not refrain from playing politics... I appeal, take note of our honest efforts. This is not a subject of politics," he said in reply to a question on the issue raised by Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar.

India's Covid-19 cases, deaths among lowest in world: Mandaviya in Lok Sabha

"3.46 crore corona cases have been reported in India and 4.6 lakh people died - this is 1.36% of the total cases. 25,000 cases and 340 deaths per million population were reported in India - this is one of the lowest in the world," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha.

'Modi government works with willpower, not power': Mandaviya

"Under Modi government, work is going on to strengthen the weak health infrastructure. Without blaming the pervious governments that ignored health infrastructure, the government has worked for results. In the last 2 years, decisions under leadership of PM Modi show that this government works with willpower and not power," said Mandaviya in Lok Sabha.

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 16:34 [IST]