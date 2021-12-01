Parliament roundup: On day 3, From ‘no record of farmers’ death to dip in terror attacks in J&K since 2018

Vidarbha statehood: No proposal under consideration to carve out separate state out of Maha, Govt to Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 01: On the third day of the Parliament Winter Session, opposition parties' demanded for revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. However, it was rejected by chairman Venkaiah Naidu yet again.

While the Opposition raises slogans of "we want justice" in Lok Sabha, the suspended lawmakers sit on dharna in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises.

On Monday, 12 lawmakers were suspended for the remainder of Parliament winter session under Rule 256 for their "unruly and violent behaviour" on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11.

Here's what transpired on Day 3:

MPs in the Lower House raised concerns over inflation, fuel price rise and the Covid-19 situation, and also demanded a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Demanding revocation of suspension of 12 MPs: LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge

"We are demanding the revocation of suspension of 12 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha. We will hold a meeting and decide the future course of action," said Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge at the Parliament.

Amid sloganeering, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Choudhary raise issue of farmers' death

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises the issue of death of farmers during farm laws protest in Lok Sabha. Opposition MPs raise slogans of "We want justice" during the Question Hour in the House.

RS MPs protesting in Parliament complex seeking revocation of their suspension to stage sit-in daily

Twelve suspended Rajya Sabha MPs of the opposition parties holding day-long protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex will continue to do so every day till their suspension is revoked. The leaders termed the suspension order "autocratic" and asserted that they will not apologise for "raising people's issues". "Our protest will go on until this illegal suspension is revoked. Our MPs have been protesting in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. "Every day from 10 am to 11 am opposition MPs are protesting and will continue to do so.

'No record on farmers' death during protests: Govt in Parliament

"The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare has no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise," says government in Parliament when asked whether it proposes to provide financial assistance to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation'.

Suspended MPs should express remorse: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

"If the 12 suspended members of Rajya Sabha want to come to the House, then they should express remorse. Let them sit on dharna...I pray Mahatma Gandhi gives them wisdom," said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Infiltration, terrorist attacks fell significantly in J&K, says MHA

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union ministry of home affairs said that the incidents of infiltration and terrorist attacks have decreased significantly since 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI.

₹1 lakh ex-gratia paid to next of kin of J&K civilians: MoS Home

An ex-gratia amount of ₹1 lakh is paid to the Next of the Kins of civilians killed in terrorism-related violence under the existing scheme of J&K govt. In addition, ₹5 lakhs is given under a separate Central scheme, says MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha.

'This is insult': Mallickarjun Kharge on govt saying 'no record' on farmers' deaths

"This is farmers' insult. More than 700 farmers lost their lives during protests against 3 farm laws. How can Centre say that they don't have any record of it?" says Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

"If government doesn't have a record of 700 people then how they had collected data of lakhs of people during pandemic. Over 50 lakh people lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the last 2 years but according to govt, only 4 lakh people died due to the virus," he added.

Lok Sabha BJP MP urges govt to implement Uniform Civil Code

BJP member Nishikant Dubey urged the Centre on Wednesday to bring a law soon to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Dubey said the Allahabad High Court had last month asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel for implementing the mandate of Article 44 of the Constitution, which speaks about a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

"Even after 75 years of Independence, we have not been able to bring in a Uniform Civil Code. I urge the government to soon bring a law to implement a Uniform Civil Code," he said.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 17:07 [IST]