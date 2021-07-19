For Quick Alerts
Parliament LIVE: PM Modi addresses media ahead of Monsoon Session
New Delhi, July 19: The Parliament is all set to be stormy with the Opposition planning to corner the government over raging issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers' protest, fuel prices hike and vaccination strategy as its monsoon session will start from today.
The monsoon session will conclude on August 13. Rajya Sabha press communique stated that President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the House to meet on July 19 and the session will continue till August 13.
Of the 17 bills, The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seek to replace ordinances issued recently. Once a session starts, an ordinance has to be passed as a bill within 42 days or six weeks, else it lapses. The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021 has been listed to replace the ordinance, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on 12 July.