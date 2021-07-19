Parliament LIVE: PM Modi addresses media ahead of Monsoon Session

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 19: The Parliament is all set to be stormy with the Opposition planning to corner the government over raging issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers' protest, fuel prices hike and vaccination strategy as its monsoon session will start from today.

    Parliament LIVE: Monsoon Session to begin today; oppn to corner govt over rising fuel prices, farm laws

    The monsoon session will conclude on August 13. Rajya Sabha press communique stated that President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the House to meet on July 19 and the session will continue till August 13.

    10:39 AM, 19 Jul
    We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority & we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against COVID & shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight: PM Narendra Modi
    10:38 AM, 19 Jul
    PM Modi: I request the parties to ask strict questions but also allow the government to reply in a peaceful manner
    10:35 AM, 19 Jul
    Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it: PM
    10:35 AM, 19 Jul
    We're hopeful that complete business will be carried out. People are seeing what are we discussing after 2nd wave of COVID. We're meeting after 3-4 months, we've pending Bills. People have hopes with Opposition & Govt. There should be debate, we're ready to reply: Pralhad Joshi
    10:35 AM, 19 Jul
    Let them give notice for structured debate, it'll be decided in Business Advisory Committee. Govt isn't running away from debate. PM said y'day that there should be meaningful discussion. Govt firmly believes in that: Parliamentary Affairs Min on Oppn MPs' Adjournment Motions
    10:34 AM, 19 Jul
    Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok Sabha to be held at 2 pm today
    10:34 AM, 19 Jul
    Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha to be held 4 pm today
    10:34 AM, 19 Jul
    Our national security is under threat. I will definitely raise this issue (in the House): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on 'Pegasus Project' media report
    10:34 AM, 19 Jul
    Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today.
    10:34 AM, 19 Jul
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
    9:55 AM, 19 Jul
    DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House.
    9:55 AM, 19 Jul
    CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem & Dr V Sivadasan have given suspension of Business notice under rule 267 and demand to discuss the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha
    9:54 AM, 19 Jul
    9:53 AM, 19 Jul
    Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business & discuss the rise in price of fuel & essential commodities & demand immediate remedial measures to be taken by the Government
    9:53 AM, 19 Jul
    We have given notice on inflation, others have given on farmers' issues. We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge
    9:26 AM, 19 Jul
    Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill has moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Centre's farm laws
    9:26 AM, 19 Jul
    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives notice for the Adjournment of business of the house to discuss issues of fuel price hike and inflation
    9:24 AM, 19 Jul
    Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in the House over Central Government's Farm Laws.
    9:18 AM, 19 Jul
    CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware
    9:18 AM, 19 Jul
    Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs to cycle to Parliament today, in protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.
    9:00 AM, 19 Jul
    Of the 17 bills, The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seek to replace ordinances issued recently. Once a session starts, an ordinance has to be passed as a bill within 42 days or six weeks, else it lapses. The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021 has been listed to replace the ordinance, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on 12 Jul­y.
    9:00 AM, 19 Jul
    There will be a total of 19 sittings. Currently, 38 Bills are pending in Parliament. Of these, nine Bills are listed for consideration and passing. 17 Bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passing.
    9:00 AM, 19 Jul
    PM Modi will introduce his cabinet at 11 am in Lok Sabha and 12pm in Rajya Sabha.
    9:00 AM, 19 Jul
    The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held between July 19, 2021, and August 13, 2021.

