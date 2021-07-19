Parliament LIVE: PM Modi addresses media ahead of Monsoon Session

In Pics: Monsoon session with all Covid protocols to be followed; no RTPCR test needed for vaccinated members

Technology meant to mitigate airborne transmission of SARS-COV-2 to be Installed in Parliament

Monsoon Session of Parliament: All party meet to be held, Sonia to discuss strategy

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 19: The Parliament is all set to be stormy with the Opposition planning to corner the government over raging issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers' protest, fuel prices hike and vaccination strategy as its monsoon session will start from today.

The monsoon session will conclude on August 13. Rajya Sabha press communique stated that President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the House to meet on July 19 and the session will continue till August 13.

Newest First Oldest First We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority & we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against COVID & shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight: PM Narendra Modi PM Modi: I request the parties to ask strict questions but also allow the government to reply in a peaceful manner Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it: PM We're hopeful that complete business will be carried out. People are seeing what are we discussing after 2nd wave of COVID. We're meeting after 3-4 months, we've pending Bills. People have hopes with Opposition & Govt. There should be debate, we're ready to reply: Pralhad Joshi Let them give notice for structured debate, it'll be decided in Business Advisory Committee. Govt isn't running away from debate. PM said y'day that there should be meaningful discussion. Govt firmly believes in that: Parliamentary Affairs Min on Oppn MPs' Adjournment Motions Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok Sabha to be held at 2 pm today Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha to be held 4 pm today Our national security is under threat. I will definitely raise this issue (in the House): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on 'Pegasus Project' media report Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today. DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House. CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem & Dr V Sivadasan have given suspension of Business notice under rule 267 and demand to discuss the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House. Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business & discuss the rise in price of fuel & essential commodities & demand immediate remedial measures to be taken by the Government We have given notice on inflation, others have given on farmers' issues. We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill has moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Centre's farm laws Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives notice for the Adjournment of business of the house to discuss issues of fuel price hike and inflation Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in the House over Central Government's Farm Laws. CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs to cycle to Parliament today, in protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. Of the 17 bills, The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seek to replace ordinances issued recently. Once a session starts, an ordinance has to be passed as a bill within 42 days or six weeks, else it lapses. The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021 has been listed to replace the ordinance, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on 12 Jul­y. There will be a total of 19 sittings. Currently, 38 Bills are pending in Parliament. Of these, nine Bills are listed for consideration and passing. 17 Bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passing. PM Modi will introduce his cabinet at 11 am in Lok Sabha and 12pm in Rajya Sabha. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held between July 19, 2021, and August 13, 2021. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held between July 19, 2021, and August 13, 2021. PM Modi will introduce his cabinet at 11 am in Lok Sabha and 12pm in Rajya Sabha. There will be a total of 19 sittings. Currently, 38 Bills are pending in Parliament. Of these, nine Bills are listed for consideration and passing. 17 Bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passing. Of the 17 bills, The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seek to replace ordinances issued recently. Once a session starts, an ordinance has to be passed as a bill within 42 days or six weeks, else it lapses. The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021 has been listed to replace the ordinance, according to a Lok Sabha bulletin issued on 12 Jul­y. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs to cycle to Parliament today, in protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in the House over Central Government's Farm Laws. Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives notice for the Adjournment of business of the house to discuss issues of fuel price hike and inflation Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill has moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Centre's farm laws We have given notice on inflation, others have given on farmers' issues. We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business & discuss the rise in price of fuel & essential commodities & demand immediate remedial measures to be taken by the Government DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House. CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem & Dr V Sivadasan have given suspension of Business notice under rule 267 and demand to discuss the farmers' protest in Rajya Sabha DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 over demand to discuss Mekedatu Dam issue in the House. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today. Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to move The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today. Our national security is under threat. I will definitely raise this issue (in the House): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on 'Pegasus Project' media report Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha to be held 4 pm today Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok Sabha to be held at 2 pm today Let them give notice for structured debate, it'll be decided in Business Advisory Committee. Govt isn't running away from debate. PM said y'day that there should be meaningful discussion. Govt firmly believes in that: Parliamentary Affairs Min on Oppn MPs' Adjournment Motions We're hopeful that complete business will be carried out. People are seeing what are we discussing after 2nd wave of COVID. We're meeting after 3-4 months, we've pending Bills. People have hopes with Opposition & Govt. There should be debate, we're ready to reply: Pralhad Joshi Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it: PM PM Modi: I request the parties to ask strict questions but also allow the government to reply in a peaceful manner We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority & we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against COVID & shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight: PM Narendra Modi