Parliament Budget Session: Govt working on 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' motto, says President Kovind

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 31: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday addressed both Houses ahead of the Budget session. Remembering history is important to move ahead, the President said. He citied 75th Independence year of India and the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"I bow down to the lakhs of freedom fighters who prioritised their duties and helped India get its rights. I also respectfully remember the personalities who contributed to the development journey of India in the 75 years of independence," Kovind said.

"Starting this year, the Government has begun the Republic Day celebrations from 23rd Jan - Netaji's birth anniversary. My Govt believes that remembering the past and learning from it is very important for the safe future of the country," he added.

"India's capability in fight against COVID19 was evident in vaccination program. In less than a yr, we made a record of administering over 150 cr doses of vaccine. Today,we're one of the leading nations of the world in terms of administering the maximum number of doses," the President said.

"Many lives lost due to COVID. Even in such circumstances our Centre, States, doctors, nurses, scientists, our healthcare workers worked as a team...I am thankful to our health care and frontline workers." the President added.

"Ayushman Bharat card benefitted the poor. Availability of medicines at low prices at Jan Aushadi Kendra was also a great move," he said.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 11:27 [IST]