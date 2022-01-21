YouTube
    Parkash Singh Badal health update: Doctors say improving

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ludhiana, Jan 21: The health condition of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, is improving, doctors at a hospital here where he had been admitted said.

    The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to Ludhiana's Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH ) on Wednesday afternoon.

    Dr Bishav Mohan, the hospital's Covid-19 team in charge, treating the Akali Dal patriarch, said, "Badal is progressing well." He said due to his advanced age, the veteran leader falls in the vulnerable group and would remain under observation for the time being.

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the veteran Akali leader and enquired about his health. Badal's son and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had visited the hospital on Thursday evening and enquired about his health through a video call.

    Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:04 [IST]
