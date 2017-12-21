Parivartana Yatra: Ahead of big Hubbali campaign, Yeddyurappa has an answer to Mahadayi issue

As the BJP's Parivartana Yatra chugs through the roads of Karnataka, its leader and chief ministerial candidate will make an important announcement. The announcement regarding the Mahadayi row will be an important one considering the BJP launches a formal campaign in the Hubbali region.

The Mahadayi issue is extremely crucial in the Hubbali region and the BJP has alleged that the Congress has been unsuccessful in bringing about a resolution with Goa.

On Wednesday, top leaders of the BJP including Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and Prahlad Joshi were in Delhi. They held discussions with National President, Amit Shah on reaching a solution regarding the inter-state dispute over Mahadayi water sharing.

Yeddyurappa is expected to make an announcement to this effect and it would send a signal to the people of the Hubbali region on how important it is for the party to sort this issue. The BJP in its announcement is expected to suggest that there has been progress on this issue. The BJP will tell the people that there has been progress in convincing Goa to agree for the diversion of water from the Mahadayi basin to the Malaprabha river for drinking purposes.

Yeddyurappa's announcement to this effect is seen as crucial as he had told the agitators the last time that he would come back to the Hubbali area next only with good news.

During the meeting in Delhi held on Wednesday, Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar too was present. There were discussions and deliberations to this effect. However there was no clarity on the issue and only once an announcement is made will what transpired be known.

Yeddyurappa said that the meeting was a satisfactory one.

At 3.30 on Thursday, the Parivartan Yatra would be held at the Nehru Stadium in Hubbali. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath would take part in the event. He will visit Moorusaviramutt before attending the convention, and would leave for Lucknow by a special flight after the rally.

Unions ministers Ananth Kumar, D V Sadananda Gowda, Ramesh Jigjinagi, Anantkumar Hegde and other BJP leaders will also attend the convention.

Prior to the convention, the BJP workers took out a bike rally. The BJP says that it expects at least 1 lakh people to attend the event.

OneIndia News