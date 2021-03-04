Use of PM's photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code, should be removed: ECI

For first time Jawans, JCOs to take part in military conference to be addressed by PM Modi

PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh will be a very memorable one: Jaishankar

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi to interact with students, here's how to register

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction with students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'' will be held online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March.

"As our brave #ExamWarriors start padding up for their exams, ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021'' returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress! #PPC2021," the prime minister tweeted.

"On popular demand, ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021'' will also include parents and teachers. It'll be a fun filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in #PPC2021 in large numbers," he said.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said the registration process of the fourth edition of the interaction has started.

Questions related to dealing with examination stress from school students of classes 9 to 12 will be invited through the ''MyGov'' platform and selected questions will feature in the programme, he said.

Film inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon

"I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM @narendramodi in #ParikshaPeCharcha2021," Nishank said in a tweet.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the interaction will be conducted online," he said in another tweet.

The registration for the programme began on Thursday and it will conclude on March 14. Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition.

The first edition of the prime minister''s interaction programme with school and college students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0'' was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

"There are different topics assigned for students, parents and teachers in the contest. The applicants can also pose their questions on this platform. The selected participants will be participating in the programme online from their respective state and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special PPC kit (Pariksha Pe Charcha kit)," Nishank said.

Here are the steps to register in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha Contest 2021':

Go to the official website innocateindia.mygovin.

Click on the 'Participate Now' button

Fill in your details to register