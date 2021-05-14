Telangana HC directs state govt not to stop any ambulance carrying COVID patients

Kerala: Triple lockdown to be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Plea in SC to cancel class 12 exams in view of COVID-19 surge

Paresh Rawal is no more? Hungama 2 actor quashes death rumours

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 14: Veteran actor-politican Paresh Rawal on Friday dismissed rumours of his death.

Rawal, known for films like "Hera Pheri" and "Oh My God", took to social media to shutdown the rumours.

Sharing a screenshot of a social media post claiming that the 65-year-old actor passed away on Friday morning, Rawal wrote, "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am ...!,"

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in "Hungama 2", directed by Priyadarshan and Farhan Akhtar-starrer "Toofaan".

Recently many film personalities, including singer Lucky Ali and actors Kirron Kher and Mukesh Khanna, have fell prey to social media death hoaxes.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 20:40 [IST]