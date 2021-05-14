YouTube
    Paresh Rawal is no more? Hungama 2 actor quashes death rumours

    Mumbai, May 14: Veteran actor-politican Paresh Rawal on Friday dismissed rumours of his death.
    Rawal, known for films like "Hera Pheri" and "Oh My God", took to social media to shutdown the rumours.

    Sharing a screenshot of a social media post claiming that the 65-year-old actor passed away on Friday morning, Rawal wrote, "Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am ...!,"

    On the work front, the actor will next be seen in "Hungama 2", directed by Priyadarshan and Farhan Akhtar-starrer "Toofaan".

    Recently many film personalities, including singer Lucky Ali and actors Kirron Kher and Mukesh Khanna, have fell prey to social media death hoaxes.

    Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 20:40 [IST]
