Paresh Mesta case: "No hot oil, castration or acid," report punctures BJP leaders' claims

A medical report in the Paresh Mesta case has rubbished claims of horrific torture made by BJP leaders in Karnataka. Experts from the autopsy report reveals that Paresh, an 18-year-old boy whose body was found in a lake in Kumta, was not subjected to brutal torture as alleged by many BJP leaders including MP Shobha Karandlaje.

The opinion, based on forensic reports, given by Dr Shankar M Bakkannavar, associate professor of Kasturba Medical College rules out injuries caused by sharp weapons, attack by hot water or oil or chemicals like acid, evidence of nail or pin pricks or mutilation including castration. "There are no evidences of injuries caused by weapons over the body of the deceased. The external injury no. 1 (abrasion) and external injury no.2 (abrasion) mentioned in postmortem report could be caused by blunt force trauma," the report says.

The report rubbishes claims of BJP leaders alleging that Paresh was tortured by people associated with the PFI with hot oil, acid, mutilated before being thrown into the lake. The report adds that the change in colour of the deceased's body was due to putrefaction, attempting to put to rest allegations of Paresh being attacked with acid or hot oil.

The report, however, does not conclude the cause of death. "The 'Cause of death' is not yet formalised for the want of viscera examination and other serological reports pending. The final report is still awaited. The note issued is only with respect to counter the misinformation circulated on social media," said Hemanth Nimbalkar, IG, Western Range. Earlier in the day miscreants pelted stones at his car and even set in ablaze.

The police issued the medical note based on the autopsy report to counter rumours doing the rounds over the death of Paresh. Coastal Karnataka has been simmering over the young boy's death with BJP leaders making serious allegations against the Siddaramaiah government as well as organisations like the PFI. The police arrested a 43-year-old school teacher on Monday for spreading false information about Paresh's death via Whatsapp.

The police have released the medical report based on the autopsy a day before the BJP was all set to stage a massive protest against the Congress government in the state. The BJP, questioning the safety of Hindu workers, has planned a massive rally from Vidhana Soudha to the Raj Bhavan. BJP leaders led by B S Yeddyurappa will submit a memorandum to the Governor raising concerns over failing law and order in the state. The medical report released by the police is likely to cause discomfort to the BJP leaders whose claims and the intention now stand suspect.

OneIndia News