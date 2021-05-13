Parashuram Jayanti 2021: Date, time, importance and significance

Varuthini Ekadashi 2021: Facts, fasting rules and what you need to avoid on this day

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 13: Parshuram Jayanti 2021 is an important festival of Hindus. Parasuram Jayanti is celebrated to honor the birth anniversary of Maharishi Parasuram, who is considered to be the 6th avatar of Lord Vishnu in the Hindu mythology. In the states of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, it is celebrated in 2021 on 14 May, Saturday.

Parashurama is the sixth avatar of Vishnu in Hinduism. It is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month according to Hindu Calendar. It is celebrated across all over India. Great festival of 'Akshaya Tritiya' is also held on this day. In the Mahabharata, he is the teacher of warrior Karna.

This year Parashuram Jayanti is on the Akshaya Tritiya, that is, May 14th. Lord Parashuram is the warrior avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Parashuram Jayanti is on Friday, May 14th

Tritiya Tithi begins at - 5:38 AM on May 14th

Tritiya Tithi ends at 7:59 AM on May 15th

How is it celebrated?

The day is observed by fasting as a way of sacrificing the comforts of life in order to attain higher goals. Fasting usually begins the day before.

It is also celebrated as an auspicious occasion to begin new endeavours and acquire new possessions, whether it is starting a business or buying gold jewelry. This day is also called Akshaya Tritiya.

People also visit temples that are dedicated exclusively to the Maharishi in order to pay their obeisance to him. They also visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu as he is considered to be his avatar.

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 13:15 [IST]