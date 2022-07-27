Papulosquamous disorder patient sent to govt hospital in Hyderabad to rule out monkeypox

Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP, India will be vishwa guru: Shah at BJP national executive meet

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, July 27: A a 35-year-old man, who is suffering from papulosquamous disorder which is a diverse group of skin conditions, was sent to the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad, officials told PTI.

The 35-year-old man, a native of Uttar Pradesh, came to Khammam on July 20. Though he had no symptoms of fever, cough or rashes, he has papulosquamous crusted lesions over his palms, legs and scalp for the past two months, it said. A local medical practitioner, who the patient consulted, referred the man to a private hospital in Khammam. From there, the UP native was sent to a government hospital which in turn referred him to the Fever Hospital, which is the state's nodal healthcare centre for monkeypox.

On Sunday, a 40-year-old resident in Telangana with a travel history to Kuwait was hospitalised after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

The person got admitted to a private hospital in Kamareddy district after developing rashes on July 23, State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a release.

The doctor at the private hospital after noticing symptoms of monkeypox referred the person to the government hospital in Kamareddy district and from there the patient is being shifted to Fever Hospital here, Rao said.

Meanwhile, a suspected case of monkeypox has been reported from Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The woman is from Mohalla Jawahar Nagar of Bidhuna Tehsil and has been suffering from fever for over a week with symptoms similar to that of monkeypox and the samples of the suspected patient have been sent to Lucknow's King George's Medical University for further testing, officials told the IANS.

So far, India has registered fourth case of the monkeypox virus.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 8:51 [IST]