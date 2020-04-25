Panic buying in Tamil Nadu ahead of intense lockdown in 5 major cities

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 25: The Tamil Nadu government's decision to impose a complete lockdown in five cities triggered panic buying on Saturday after thousands flocked to vegetable shops and grocery stores desperate to stock up basic goods, resulting in violations of social distancing rules in place during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday Tamil Nadu announced an "intense lockdown" for four days in state capital Chennai as well as Madurai and Coimbatore. Two smaller cities - Salem and Tirupur - will be shut for three days, the government said.

During this period all grocery shops and private establishments, which had earlier been allowed to function between 6 am and 1 pm, will be shut, the government directed, adding that only mobile vegetable outlets and home delivery of food from restaurants would be allowed.

Hospital pharmacies and medical shops will, however, be allowed to function, the government said.

The "intense lockdown" announced by the Tamil Nadu government comes in the middle of a nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month and extended last week to May 3.

Two disinfection drives will be carried out across containment zones in locked-down cities, the government added, noting that ATMs and state-run Amma canteens (providing food at subsidised rates) will also remain open.