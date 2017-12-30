Palestine conveys 'deep regret' over envoy's presence at Hafiz Saeed event: MEA

The Palestinian on Saturday conveyed deep regrets after India strongly condemned the Palestinian envoy's presence at a rally organised by Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and assured the Government of India that they are taking serious cognizance of their Ambassador's presence at this event.

"The Palestinian side has conveyed deep regrets over the incident and assured the Government of India that they are taking serious cognizance of their Ambassador's presence at this event," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"Government of India has strongly conveyed to the Palestinian side that the Palestinian Ambassador in Pakistan's association with terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who is proscribed by the United Nations, at an event in Rawalpindi on Friday, is unacceptable," the statement read.

Palestine further assured that in view of its bilateral ties with New Delhi, it will not engage with terrorists who seek to destabilize India.

"They have said they will deal with this matter appropriately. It was also conveyed that Palestine highly values its relationship with India and stands with us in war against terrorism and will not engage with those who commit acts of terror against India," said the MEA.

A photograph of Palestine's Pakistan envoy Waleed Abu Ali sharing a platform with JuD chief at a rally in Rawalpindi is doing the rounds on the social media.

Saeed is designated as a global terrorist by the UN and is accused as the mastermind of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks that claimed 166 lives.

OneIndia News