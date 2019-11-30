Pakistan's proxy war will not succeed: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Nov 30: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Pakistan has been waging a "proxy war" against India in the form of terrorism but it will not succeed.

"Pakistan has chosen the path of proxy war in the form of terrorism. But I am saying it with full responsibility that Pakistan will get nothing except defeat in this proxy war," said Rajnath Singh.

The defence minister said that Pakistan has been exposed at the global platforms on the issue of terrorism and is now "isolated".

Pakistan keeps on doing 'na-Pak' acts: Rajnath Singh

"The way Pakistan has been exposed and kept isolated on global platforms for its terrorism, the credit goes to the successful strategic approach by our Prime Minister," he said.