Pakistani Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist charged by NIA

New Delhi, Oct 25: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against one Zabiullah Hamsa in connection with an encounter that took place with terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

An encounter had broken out in March 2018 in the forest of Chak Fatah Khan, Halmatpora, Kupwara between the Indian Security Forces and Pakistan based Lashkar terrorists wherein five terrorists were killed and one terrorist namely Zabiullah managed to escape.

Three Army personnel and 2 Police personnel were martyred while 4 security personnel were injured. Besides other articles, five AK- 47 rifles, two Pistols, two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), one Silencer, Knife, four Compasses and huge quantity of ammunitions were recovered from the scene of the crime.

Zabiullah, who managed to escape from the scene of crime taking advantage of the dense forest, was arrested later from the area of Jugtiyal, Tarshan, Kupwara.

During investigation, it was found that in the first week of March 2018, a group of six Lashkar terrorists infiltrated into Indian Territory through Line of Control, Kupwara. This group of terrorists was heading towards Lolab area of Kupwara for establishing their bases for carrying out subversive activities in furtherance of waging war against India.

While this terrorist group was passing through the forests of Chak Fatah Khan,Halmatpora,Kupwara, they were intercepted by Indian Security Forces and a gun battle took place on 20 & 21 March 2018.

Zabiullah was also injured during the encounter but managed to escape and was apprehended a fortnight later.

Investigation carried out by NIA has proved that Zabiullah is a Pakistani national and belonged to the Lashkar. Evidence collected from the scene of crime clearly linked the AK 47 recovered from the possession of Zabiullah with the empty cartridges recovered from the site of encounter.

Zabiullah also pointed out his place of residence in Pakistan, the training camps of Lashkar, the launching pads and the route taken by him to enter into the Indian territory during his questioning.