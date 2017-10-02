A nine-year-old boy was killed and two persons injured on Monday as Pakistan fired on Indian posts along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Also, security forces foiled infiltration bid in Keran sector and the two sides traded heavy fire. Search operation continues, reports ANI.

#Visuals Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keri and Digwar areas of Poonch district (J&K), three civilians injured. pic.twitter.com/LOPXLVoNOc — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2017

"Pakistan is resorting to heavy firing. We had gone out to farm this morning but had to run back into our homes," a resident told a private TV channel.

After the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions, Indian military retaliated strongly and effectively.

Police official said that Pakistani troops targeted dozens of villages and posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in the early hours, resulting in the death of a boy and injuries to five other civilians.

He identified the deceased boy as Israr Ahmad of Karni sector.

The official said the heavy cross-border firing started around 0650 hours, triggering panic among border residents.

He said the injured civilians have been rushed to a hospital.

