Pakistan violates ceasefire in Keran sector, 1 jawan martyred

A soldier was killed as Pakistani troops opened fire at an Army patrol along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

An Army official said that "necessary and adequate" response has been given to the Pakistani firing.

"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in the early hours on Wednesday. One soldier was injured in the incident," the Army official said.

The injured jawan was airlifted to a hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, the alert Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a major "forced infiltration" bid by a group of armed terrorists and gunned down the intruders in Ajnala sector near Amritsar, Punjab.

PTI