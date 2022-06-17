YouTube
    Pakistan: Two teenage Hindu sisters raped

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 17: Two teenage Hindu sisters were allegedly raped by two men in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

    The two sisters, aged 16 and 17, left their house in Bahawalnagar, Fort Abbas, some 300 kms from Lahore on the morning of June 5 to attend the nature's call in a nearby field when two men allegedly held them at a gun point, area police official Irshad Yaqoob told PTI.

    Pakistan: Two teenage Hindu sisters raped
    Representational Image

    The men identified as Umair Ashfaq and Kashif Ali allegedly raped them and fled the scene, the official said.

    The medical test of the two girls confirmed raped, the police official said.

    Police registered the case after a three-day delay as some influential people of the area reportedly wanted to settle the matter with the victims' family amicably.

    One suspected rapist Kashif reportedly belongs to an influential family of the area.

    Yaqoob said an FIR has been registered against the suspects on the complaint of the girls' father. The police official further said that alleged rapist Umair has been arrested while the other had secured a pre-arrest bail from the court.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 16:01 [IST]
