Pakistan to name new PM on April 11, Shehbaz Sharif frontrunner for the top post

Islamabad, Apr 10: Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be Pakistan's next prime minister. He will meet President Arif Alvi soon and a new leader will be announced by April 11.

After no-trust vote, Shehbaz Sharif, who is the joint opposition's candidate for the post of prime minister addressed the national assembly and vowed that the "new regime would not indulge in politics of revenge".

"Prayers of crores of Pakistanis have been accepted by the almighty. All members of the united opposition are thankful to Allah: PML (N) leader Shahbaz Sharif in Pakistan National Assembly after the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was passed.

"We will not take revenge on anyone, we will not do injustice to anyone and we will not put anyone in jail, the law will take its own path. Justice will prevail in Pakistan," he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took the floor and congratulated the house for passing a no-trust resolution against a premier for the first time in history.

"On April 10,1973, this house approved the Constitution. On April 10, 1986, Benazir Bhutto ended her exile and returned to Lahore for her struggle against Gen Ziaul Haq," Bilawal recalled.

"Welcome back to 'purana' (old) Pakistan. I want to congratulate each and everyone in Pakistan. I want to give a message to Pakistani youth to never give up on their dreams, nothing is impossible."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lost a crucial trust vote in the National Assembly past midnight on Saturday, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be removed through a no-confidence motion.

The joint Opposition - a rainbow of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties - secured the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister on a day full of drama and multiple adjournments of the lower house.

No prime minister in Pakistan's history was ever ousted through a no-confidence motion. Khan is the first premier whose fate was decided through a trust vote. Also, no Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 2:59 [IST]