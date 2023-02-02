Pakistan second-worst country in discriminating against women: Which nation is first

What does the Tehreek-e-Taliban want and why has it stepped attacks in Pakistan

India

Women rights issues have prevailed in Pakistan for long. Despite having laws to protect women, the justice system remains flawed

New Delhi, Feb 02: Pakistan known for its human rights violations has now been ranked as the second worst when it comes to discrimination against women.

Afghanistan tops this list, but the Taliban has been open about its dislike for women, unlike Pakistan which treats women badly, but obfuscates the issue to divert attention, policy research group Poreg reported.

On the Global Women, Peace and Security Index, Pakistan ranks 167 in a list of 170 countries. The Global Gender Gap Index places Pakistan at 153.

The Human Rights Watch in its report for 2022 says that Pakistan has a plague-like problem for women abuse-rape, acid attack, murder, forced marriages and domestic violence. There is however no mention about the forced conversions and marriages of the minority, Hindu and Christian girls in the HRW report.

Pakistan is the second worst country when it comes to gender inequality. This is reflective in education, job market and even sports, the report said.

The Poreg report said that abuse of its children, women, transgenders and economically weaker sections places Pakistan in the company of Sub Sahara countries.

The report noted, "perhaps, it leaves behind these countries in the art of making men, women, boys and girls disappear forever or kill them in fake encounters."

A report in the News International said that as many as 2,211 cases of child abuse were registered in Pakistan. There is however no official record of children abused for prostitution or pornography, the report said.

An Urdu daily said that boys and girls are picked up from garbage dumps. "As they are running for leftover food, discarded toys and the like, the mafia lures them into their net," the report added.

Small girls are lured by crooks who make pornographic films with the promise of money. Dargahs have also becoming hunting grounds, where children who have run away in search of food are found. The Poreg report also noted that good-looking girls are sold to brothels or a drafted into pornography, while young boys become victims of sodomy and are made to run illegal errands.

Women rights a major concern:

In Pakistan, women's rights and gender-based violence is a significant issue. Women have continued to face discrimination and violence in various forms such as domestic abuse, forced marriages, acid attacks, honour killings and sexual assault.

Enforcement remains weak despite laws and efforts aimed at protecting women's rights. Cultural attitudes towards women often perpetuate these abuses. Women who do not repose abuse often face difficulty in obtaining justice due to societal pressures and a flawed legal system. It is important for the government and the civil society to work together to address the issue and ensure that all women in Pakistan remain protected and get adequate access to justice.

Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 10:32 [IST]