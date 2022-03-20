Pakistan responsible for what happened in J&K: Azad on 'The Kashmir Files' controversy

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 20: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that "Pakistan and militancy" are responsible for what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir, amid controversy over 'The Kashmir Files movie, which depicts the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.

"I believe that Mahatma Gandhi was the biggest Hindu and secularist. Pakistan and militancy are responsible for what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir, it has affected all Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Muslims, Dogras," the Congress leader said at an event in Jammu.

He further said that political parties, including his Congress, may create a divide on basis of religion, caste and other things but society should stay together.

"Political parties may create a divide 24x7 on basis of religion, caste and other things; I'm not forgiving any party including mine...Civil society should stay together. Justice must be given to everyone irrespective of caste, religion," he said.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Since its release on March 11, the film has sparked a debate among political parties.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

PM Modi hails Kashmir files

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had backed the movie saying the Kashmir files "reveal the truth" and claimed that there has been a "conspiracy" to discredit it.

"The entire Jamaat (gang) that raised the flag of freedom of expression has been furious for 5-6 days. Instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and art, there's a conspiracy to discredit the Kashmir Files," he said.

"The makers decided to project what they considered to be true. But they are neither ready to understand and accept the truth. A conspiracy is being hatched for the past 5-6 days," he added.

"My issue is not the film, but the need to bring out the truth in national interests. Those who disagree with this film can make their own on the basis of their perception," Modi said.

The prime minister's remarks come amid criticism accusing the film of harbouring a communal agenda.

Story first published: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 15:31 [IST]