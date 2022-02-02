YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan invaded, beheaded our jawans under Congress govt: Amit Shah at UP rally

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Feb 02: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Congress saying terrorists from Pakistan infiltrated into India and the then Prime Minister kept silent, unlike PM Narendra Modi, who took swift action and eliminated terrorists.

    Amit Shah

    "When Congress governed for 10 years, Pakistan invaded our country and beheaded our jawans. Then PM Manmohan Singh didn't do anything. But after Uri and Pulwama attacks, PM Modi eliminated terrorists in Pakistan with a surgical strike in 10 days," Shah said.

    "UP became a mafia-center under 'bua-bhateeja' rule of SP, BSP. Now mafias are present at three locations only, either out of UP, in Budaun jail, or as an SP candidate...Has anyone seen Mulayam Yadav's sidekicks Azam Khan... Mukhtar Ansari in last 3 years?" Shah asked in Sahaswan.

    "Akhilesh Yadav will play a game of red light-green light. He'll show a red light to development and green light to mafias," he alleged.

    Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022 amit shah

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X