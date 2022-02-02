Pakistan invaded, beheaded our jawans under Congress govt: Amit Shah at UP rally

Lucknow, Feb 02: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Congress saying terrorists from Pakistan infiltrated into India and the then Prime Minister kept silent, unlike PM Narendra Modi, who took swift action and eliminated terrorists.

"When Congress governed for 10 years, Pakistan invaded our country and beheaded our jawans. Then PM Manmohan Singh didn't do anything. But after Uri and Pulwama attacks, PM Modi eliminated terrorists in Pakistan with a surgical strike in 10 days," Shah said.

"UP became a mafia-center under 'bua-bhateeja' rule of SP, BSP. Now mafias are present at three locations only, either out of UP, in Budaun jail, or as an SP candidate...Has anyone seen Mulayam Yadav's sidekicks Azam Khan... Mukhtar Ansari in last 3 years?" Shah asked in Sahaswan.

"Akhilesh Yadav will play a game of red light-green light. He'll show a red light to development and green light to mafias," he alleged.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

