Pakistan hit my mysterious viral fever: All you need to know

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 13: Pakistan is witnessing a mysterious viral fever which behaves exactly like dengue fever as it reduces platelets and white blood cellist patients.

The local media reported such cases being reported in Karachi and it has been stated when a person is tested for dengue the results come out negative.

"For a couple of weeks, we are seeing cases of viral fever, in which platelets and white blood cells are dropping while other clinical symptoms are also similar to the dengue fever. But when NS1 antigen of these patients is performed, their tests come out to be negative," Professor Saeed Khan, the head of molecular pathology at the Dow University of Health Sciences," a report by The News International said.

Dengue cases in Delhi-NCR: 43% residents impacted by Vector-borne disease: Survey

Experts have confirmed that a dengue virus like pathogen is circulating in Karachi and this is causing a dies acting similar to dengue fever. It requires treatment protocols but it is not dengue fever the experts have said.

In the capital city of Islamabad, at least 45 cases of dengue have been reported, ARY New reported.

"Owing to this mysterious viral disease in addition to growing number of dengue fever cases, there is an extreme shortage of mega units of platelets as well as random units in the city. People are moving from pillar to post for mega units and random platelets units for their loved ones, molecular scientist, Dr Muhammad Zohaib, who is associated with the Children's Hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 8:31 [IST]