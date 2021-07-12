Pakistan funded Rs 80 crore to Hizbul to further terror activities in J&K

New Delhi, July 12: Charges have been framed following an investigation by the National Investigation Agency in the Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trusst (JKART) case of Kashmir.

Charges were framed abasing several persons including those based in Pakistan. Between 2004 and 2011, illegal funding was made to the tune of Rs 80 crore from Pakistan to the Hizbul Mujahideen to carry out terror activities in India. Accused Mohammad Shafi Shah was an active member of the Hizbul Mujahideen and had collected a huge amount of money from Pakistan and distributed the same to the cadres of the terror outfit.

Accused Talib Lali was a co- conspirator and he used to collect funds from Mohammad Shafi Shah and further distributed the funds to the active terrorists of HM in Kashmir valley. He also motivated and recruited youngsters to join HM. Accused Muzaffar Ahmad Dar (Chief Operation Commander of HM) had hatched a criminal conspiracy for furtherance of terrorist activities of HM in India by raising funds.

Accused Mushtaq Ahmad Lone was in contact with accused Zaffar Hussain Bhatt, a top leader of HM, managing finance of HM in Pakistan. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone used to receive funds from Pakistan through Hawala, Human couriers etc. and further distributed the funds to the HM cadres and family members of the killed terrorists of HM.

