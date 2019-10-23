Pak pop singer posts photo wearing suicide jacket, threatens Modi over J&K issue; gets trolled

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Islamabad, Oct 23: A provocative photo posted by Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada in which she was seen wearing a suicide jacket and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral in social media.

As the photo appeared on social networking site Twitter, it attracted huge attention with some praising her for her bravery, while others reprimanding the Lahore-based singer-actress for projecting a bad image of the country to the outside world, the urdupoint.com reported. In the photo, 27-year-old Pirzada was seen wearing a jacket with explosives attached to it.

The provocative picture came at a time when Pakistan has launched an anti-India campaign over the Kashmir issue. However, a visit to her Twitter account on Wednesday revealed that the singer has deleted the offensive picture. In September, Pirzada had posted a video clip on Twitter in which she was seen posing with pythons and an alligator and threatening to unleash the reptiles on Prime Minister Modi.

After the video went viral, the Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department took legal action against her for keeping wild animals as pets in violation of law. Later, a court issued arrest warrant against Pirzada, pets but she failed to appear before it, the report said.