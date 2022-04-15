Pak police arrest man for threatening to conduct terror attack on Australian cricket team

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan may be assassinated by foreign powers, says former interior minister

By Pti

Lahore, Apr 15: The Pakistan cops have arrested a suspect for allegedly issuing a threat to carry out terror attack on the Australian cricket team during its Lahore tour early this month.

The Aussies had ended their Pakistan tour early this month where it had played three tests and three ODIs along with a T20 match.

Following a threat call to the Australian interior ministry that the team would be attacked in Lahore, the Pakistani intelligence agencies launched an investigation into it.

"On Thursday, police traced the man who made the terror attack threat to the Australian interior ministry, and arrested him," police officer concerned Mubashir Maken told reporters.

He said the suspect, Irfan Naseer, was arrested from Toba Tek Singh, some 200 kilometres from Lahore. "A case has been registered against him under Anti-Terrorism Act and Telegraph Act," he said, adding that the police and intelligence agency traced the suspect through his mobile phone data.

The officer said the police are also probing his link with any banned outfit. Australian spinner Ashton Agar, who was part of the test squad during Pakistan's tour, was also the subject of a death threat on social media. Later, it was found that the threat was issued from a fake Instagram account. PTI