    Pak PM Sharif thanks Indian counterpart Modi for congratulatory message

    Islamabad, Apr 12: Pakistan's newly-appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message on taking over as the new premier.
    Weeks after the political drama, Shehbaz Sharif, brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, took oath as the 23rd Pakistan Prime Minister on Monday.

    Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Indian counterpart Modi for congratulatory message; says Pak desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India

    "Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people," Sharif tweeted while replying to Modi's congratulatory message.

    Prime Minister Modi on Monday congratulated 70-year-old Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that "we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people."

    In his inaugural speech on Monday, Sharif had raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and alleged that the people in the Valley were bleeding and Pakistan will provide them with "diplomatic and moral support" besides raising the matter at every international fora.

    Sharif, who replaced Imran Khan after a high voltage political tussle, said he wanted good relations with India, but it cannot be achieved without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

    India and Pakistan's relationship hit a new low after Narendra Modi's government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. In retaliation, the then Imran Khan-government downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad.

    However, India, time and again, has said that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 16:40 [IST]
