    Pak decides to allow import of cotton, sugar, yarn from India

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The Pakistan government has decided to allow import of sugar, cotton and yarn from India. This would lead to the partial revival of trade relations with India.

    Ties with India were snapped following Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370 and divide Jammu and Kashmir into two new Union Territories on August 5.

    Pak decides to allow import of cotton, sugar, yarn from India
    Representational Image

    Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter wishing him on Pakistan's National Day, Prime Minister, Imran Khan said his country desires peace with India. He also said that all outstanding issues including the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved.

    Will Pakistan revive trade with India?Will Pakistan revive trade with India?

    "People of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India" and "we are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the Jammu & Kashmir dispute," Khan said.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 1, 2021, 8:51 [IST]
