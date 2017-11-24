Hours after a dead body was found hanging at Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur with messages protesting against movie Padmavati scribbled on the wall, the brother of the deceased has dubbed it as a "murder".

The graffiti on the nearby wall included warnings such as "We don't burn effigies, we hang them" and "Padmavati' ka virodh".

"My brother cannot commit suicide, it appears to be a murder. Will demand an investigation into the death. He has nothing to do with the threat note written on rocks Padmavati," said Ram Ratan Saini, brother of Chetan Saini, whose body was found.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation into it is on, the police said.

An outfit representing the Rajput community, said it was not the way to protest. President of Rajput Karni Sena, Mahipal Singh Makrana, said the messages on the stones were written to provoke the outfit.

"People are threatening us... Whatever is being done is wrong," he said.

Padmavati' has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali of distorting history. Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between queen Padmini and Allauddin Khilji.

On November 22 protesters blocked the entry to the Chittorgarh Fort till 5 pm and burnt effigies of Bhansali. The next day, locals led by the Rajput community blocked entry to the Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district "for some time" demanding a ban on the film.

