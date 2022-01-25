Padma Shri is more deserving for a junior artiste: Sandhya Mukhopadhay rejects the award

Want to nominate someone for a Padma Award? Here is where you do it

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Jan 25: Singing legend Sandhya Mukherjee also known as Sandhya Mukhopadhyay on Tuesday refused to accept Padma Shri award after she was contacted by central government officials telephonically for her acquiesce.

Daughter Soumi Sengupta said Mukherjee told the senior official who called from Delhi that she was not willing to be named as a Padma Shri recipient on being contacted seeking her consent to being named a Padma Shri in the Republic Day awards list.

"At the age of 90, with a singing career spanning over about eight decades, being chosen for Padma Shri is demeaning for a singer of her stature," Sengupta said.

"Padma Shri is more deserving for a junior artiste, not Gitasree' Sandhya Mukhopadhay. Her family and all the lovers of her songs feel," the daughter said.

A vast number of netizens supported Mukherjee's decision.

The singer considered for long a prima donna of music in Bengal has also sung for a number of Hindi movie music directors including S D Burman, Anil Biswas, Madan Mohan, Roshan and Salil Choudhary.

Mukherjee received Banga Bibhushan', tand National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Meanwhile, veteran CPI(M) leader and former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejected the Padma Bhushan award. "I know nothing about this award. No one has told me anything about it. If they have decided to offer Padma Bhushan to me, I refuse to accept it," he said in a statement.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 22:52 [IST]