Oye chup: After India blacklists YouTuber Karl Rock, video of him trolling Pakistani viral on internet

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 10: India and Pakistan has always been in nip and tuck. And this YouTuber, who loves India, decided to take it up a notch. Karl Rock spends most of his time exploring India and visiting countries around it.

So naturally, the YouTuber ended up in Pakistan - trolling a shopkeeper in Lahore.

While sharing chai with this shopkeeper, Karl was quick to turn the tables on him when he tried to make Karl say the tea in Pakistan was better than in India.

However, YouTuber did not give in and said that the tea in India was better, ending the debate once and for all. Karl also bid goodbye by saying Jai Hind, which the shopkeeper took in his stride.

Meanwhile, India blacklisted Karl Rock for one year over visa violations. The vlogger had earlier claimed that the government added him to the blacklist without giving him a reason after he left India to travel to Dubai and Pakistan, thereby separating him from his wife and family in New Delhi.

Citing unidentified officials familiar with the development, reported that the Union home ministry blacklisted Karl Rock for violating visa conditions since the vlogger was found doing business on a tourist visa.