    Over 95.96 cr Covid vaccine doses sent to states, UTs so far

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 10: More than 95.96 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

    A total of 8,28,73,425 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation, it said.

    Over 95.96 cr Covid vaccine doses sent to states, UTs so far

    The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said in a statement.

    The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

    As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

    In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the central government procures and supplies free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs for inoculation.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:15 [IST]
    X