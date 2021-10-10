YouTube
    Over 700 terrorist 'sympathisers' detained in J&K after civilian killings

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Oct 10: Over 700 'terrorist sympathisers' have been detained by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, after a spate of militant attacks on minority civilians.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "All the detainees are under joint interrogation of different investigating agencies, which are trying to understand and correlate the working model behind the targeted killings of minority civilians," reports News18.

    At least seven people were killed by terrorists in Kashmir Valley in five days. Of those killed, four belonged to minority communities. Six of the deaths were reported in Srinagar.

    Supinder Kaur, a Srinagar-based Sikh, and Chand, a Hindu from Jammu, were killed two days after The Resistance Force, a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the deaths of three people on Tuesday.

    Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and owner of Srinagar's most famous pharmacy, was shot dead at his shop that evening. Minutes later, a 'chaat' vendor, Virendra Paswan from Bihar, was gunned elsewhere in the city. Almost simultaneously, another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, was killed at Naidkhai in Bandipora.

    Three days before that, militants shot dead Majid Ahmad Gojri, at Srinagar's Karan Nagar locality. Later that Saturday night, they gunned down Mohammad Shafi Dar at Batmaloo.

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 20:10 [IST]
