Over 53 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to be delivered to states, UTs in 3 days: Health Ministry

New Delhi, May 08: More than 84 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available with states and union territories and they will receive over 53 lakh more within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The Government of India has so far provided more than 17.49 crore vaccine doses (17,49,57,770) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,65,49,583 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 84 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (84,08,187) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces.

Furthermore, more than 53 lakh (53,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to cover people in the 18-44 age group started from May 1 and the registration for the eligible population groups commenced from April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal (http://cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.